Cowa LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 0.9% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

