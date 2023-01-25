Cowa LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cowa LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $251.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.