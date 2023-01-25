Cowa LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 393,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,848,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

