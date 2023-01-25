Cowa LLC Sells 8,008 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cowa LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,328,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 436,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

BMY opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

