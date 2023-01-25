Cowa LLC Sells 8,796 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

