Cowen Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $177.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $187.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.93.

Shares of FFIV opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $225.26.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 5,766.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

