CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock opened at GBX 53.18 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £261.31 million and a PE ratio of 5,320.00. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
