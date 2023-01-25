Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Crane by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $116.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Crane

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

