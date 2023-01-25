Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $113.68 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $113.68 million and $8.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004408 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000965 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012820 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

