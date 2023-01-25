Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -284.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,383,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,132,140.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,383,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,132,140.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,585,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,143 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,258. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

