CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($9.20) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($9.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.17). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.25) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

