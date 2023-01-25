Cronos (CRO) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $39.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00077005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00058109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024536 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

