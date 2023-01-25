Crown Castle (CCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.31. 1,560,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.86. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

