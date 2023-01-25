Crown Castle (CCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.
Crown Castle stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.31. 1,560,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.86. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
