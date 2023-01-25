CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $452,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $443,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.