Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 618.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,453 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 135,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,506,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. 21,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

