Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 188,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 131,705 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $53,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth $145,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.