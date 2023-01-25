CV SHOTS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.21 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $4.95 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00561312 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.