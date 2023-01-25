CVB Financial (CVBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. 556,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,769. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CVB Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

