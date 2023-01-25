CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.23. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

In other CWC Energy Services news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$42,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at C$29,026.40. In other CWC Energy Services news, Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,515,843 shares in the company, valued at C$5,163,802.32. Also, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$42,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at C$29,026.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,000 shares of company stock worth $229,833.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

