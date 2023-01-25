CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. CX Institutional owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,263,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $294.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $317.51.

