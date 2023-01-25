CX Institutional Buys Shares of 21,243 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,260,000 after buying an additional 109,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,961 shares of company stock worth $17,077,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Trading Down 0.5 %

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Jabil stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

