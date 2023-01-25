CX Institutional Buys Shares of 33,988 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ITB stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

