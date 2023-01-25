CX Institutional Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

