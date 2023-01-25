CX Institutional Has $2.02 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CX Institutional grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4,355.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $214.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

