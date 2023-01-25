CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

