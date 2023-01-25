CX Institutional Purchases 20,025 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 564.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

