CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

