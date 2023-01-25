CyberDragon Gold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $121,154.16 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $121,154.16 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00399641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,374.65 or 0.28051856 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00597241 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

