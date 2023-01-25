Cypress Capital Group Makes New Investment in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 15.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

ESBA opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty OP Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

