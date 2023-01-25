DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after buying an additional 539,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,977.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

