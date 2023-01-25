DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON (OTCMKTS:DMTGY) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON (OTCMKTS:DMTGY – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON Stock Performance
