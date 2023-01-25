Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $126,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 46.2% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 62.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 696,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,943,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,284 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

