DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $108.70 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003699 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $108.70 million and $1.12 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00395219 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.73 or 0.27743180 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00576475 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

