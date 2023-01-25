DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $109.86 million and $1.16 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00399603 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.00 or 0.28049182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00602104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

