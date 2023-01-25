Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRKTF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 385 ($4.77) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Darktrace Price Performance

OTC:DRKTF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Darktrace has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

