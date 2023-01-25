Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. 9,697,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,414.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

