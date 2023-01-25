DataHighway Hits 1-Day Volume of $332,400.86 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $73.94 million and approximately $332,400.86 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00010208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00399081 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.86 or 0.28012558 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00599727 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,414 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.2879623 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $337,345.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars.

