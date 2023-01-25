DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73.83 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. DataHighway has a market cap of $73.83 million and approximately $337,789.95 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00010139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00398993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,359.68 or 0.28006346 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00597014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,917 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.2879623 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $337,345.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.