Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $51.30 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $51.30 million and $5.74 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00403055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.94 or 0.28292195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00580162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.