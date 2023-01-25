Decentralized Social Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.45 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.63 or 0.00042049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $101.45 million and $467,438.03 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

