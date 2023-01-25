Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Cowen

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s current price.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DCPH opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

