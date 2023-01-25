Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 2.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.57. 117,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,209,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 670,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

