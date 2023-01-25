Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$41.64 Average PT from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Definity Financial Price Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$37.88 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$27.00 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.41.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

