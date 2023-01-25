Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.63 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $86.63 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00399603 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.00 or 0.28049182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00602104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.