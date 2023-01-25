Dero 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $151,771.65 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $66.21 million and $151,771.65 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00022097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,647.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00386896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00745403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00093898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00567530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00187797 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,230,506 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

