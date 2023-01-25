DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $138.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $131.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

