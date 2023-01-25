Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 143,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 275,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $57.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.

