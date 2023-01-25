Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $351.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $351.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

