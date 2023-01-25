Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $351.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $351.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

