dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.65

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.65 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.03). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 266,676 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 1.18%. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

In related news, insider Alistair Gurney purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £25,110 ($31,088.28).

About dotdigital Group

(Get Rating)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.