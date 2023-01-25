dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.65

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.65 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.03). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 266,676 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
dotdigital Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alistair Gurney purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £25,110 ($31,088.28).
About dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.
