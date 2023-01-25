Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $135.30

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.30 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 135.94 ($1.68), with a volume of 834866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £11,340 ($14,039.87). Insiders acquired a total of 6,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,853 over the last three months.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

